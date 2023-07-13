Rubina Dilaik expresses concern for her family in Himachal Pradesh amid floods

Popular TV actress Rubina Dilaik expressed her concerns regarding her family’s well-being in Himachal Pradesh with the ongoing calamity of humongous floods and landslides

Rubina Dilaik speaks up on the natural disasters in her native state

With nature’s fury in all its intensity wreaking havoc in Himachal Pradesh, locals and travellers alike have been affected. Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz is in the state filming for a project. He took to social media to share an update with his fans that he is safe. Now, television actress Rubina Dilaik has expressed concerns about her family’s well-being with the current situation in the flood-affected state. For the unversed, Rubina hails from Himachal Pradesh with her family residing in the small town of Chopal. Rubina was in Punjab with her husband Abhinav Shukla during the weekend and owing to the poor weather conditions, the couple decided to rush back to Mumbai on priority.

The 33-year-old explained that learning about the floods and landslides in her native state and how people have been stranded left her worried.

Rubina Dilaik shows concern for her loved ones

It is said that the moment Rubina heard the news, her first instinct was to contact her family members staying in her hometown at Chopal. She said, “ I got numb for a moment after listening to the news and after a while, I gathered myself to contact family back in my hometown”.

Rubina said that she was unable to connect with her family from July 9 to July 11 owing to network issues in the flood-affected state. She added that although the rain damaged the structure of her house, there were no severe losses as their house is away from the riverfront.

Workfront for Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik is known for her shows Choti Bahu and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she was a finalist.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid feels disappointed by Jiya Shankar's actions; Find out what went wrong