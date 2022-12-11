Rubina Dilaik flaunts her natural glow as she enjoys vacation in the mountains; WATCH video

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is quite a popular name in the television industry. She started her career with Chhoti Bahu but became a prominent household name with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. After this she participated in many reality shows and proved herself everywhere. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, the actress shared a video of herself from the mountains where she looked radiant.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rubina shared a video of herself enjoying the winter sun in the mountains. She looked radiant in the yellow sweater which she paired with a black lower. In the video, we can see the natural glow on her face as she was roaming beside the water. Her caption read as ‘#nofilter’. As soon as she shared the video, her fans were quick to jump and flood the comment section with their reactions.

Rubina’s personal life

Currently, Rubina is enjoying her stay at maternal home with hubby, Abhinav Shukla. The couple can be seen sharing glimpses from their vacation. For the unversed, there were rumors of her pregnancy as the former was spotted at a maternity clinic along with her husband. However, she was quick to clear the air as she took to Twitter to share her reaction on the same. Well, we wish that we soon get to hear the good news.

About Rubina’s work

On the work front, Rubina was recently seen as a contestant on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Prior to that, the actress also took part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Along with this, she also appeared in some music albums. Moreover, we are awaiting for the actress to reveal about her upcoming projects.