Rubina Dilaik is a new mom and one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She definitely deserves the title of being the most stylish mom. The actress has impeccable fashion choices and her social media handle is proof.

Recently, Rubina shared a series of pictures in a black co-ord set on her social media. And with that, the actress continues to captivate the audience with her fashion sense.

Rubina Dilaik stuns in a black co-ord set

The Bigg Boss 14 fame took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures in a black co-ord set. Accompanying the post, she wrote in the caption, “The Black Mermaid.” The actress was seen doing a photoshoot in a swimming pool, submerged in water.

The Choti Bahu actress looked stunning in a Van Doren co-ord set, featuring a full-sleeved top with a high neck, paired with a slit skirt. Adding a touch of glamor, she accessorized the look with a layered green emerald necklace set. She left her hair loose in curls, keeping her makeup minimal.

And here's the cherry on top, this amazing outfit is from a brand called Miakee, and it's only worth Rs. 4,200! With the stunning photos, Rubina Dilaik shows that you can look stylish too, without burning a hole in your pocket.

Fan reactions

As soon as Rubina Dilaik uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comments section with compliments. A fan wrote, “This photoshoot is a respite during hot and humid Mumbai weather.” Another fan commented, “Boss Lady is looking so gorgeous in black.”

Speaking about her personal life, Dilaik exchanged vows with actor Abhinav Shukla on June 21, 2018. The couple was blessed with twin girls, Jeeva and Edhaa, born on November 27, 2023. They shared this news via social media, accompanied by a picture of their newborns.

More about Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik rose to fame from her show, Choti Bahu, where she portrayed the role of Radhika Shastri. Her talent shined through in successful TV shows such as Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

She won the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14, showcasing her talent and versatility in the television industry. Moreover, she showcased her skills in reality shows by participating in the stunt-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, and a dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

