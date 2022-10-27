Rubina Dilaik had a 'Pani Puri wali Diwali' with Abhinav Shukla; You can't miss Sharad Kelkar's reaction

Rubina Dilaik can be called as the most successful diva of the telly industry, and there are no second thoughts about it. The actress has impressed the masses with her phenomenal work and also has a loyal fan base. Rubina is an avid social media user and often drops glimpses of her personal and professional lives. This year the actress celebrated Diwali with her friends and gave a glimpse of it. Rubina and Abhinav Shukla joined Sharad Kelkar and Keerti Kelkar to celebrate the festival, and all were seen relishing Pani Puri.

Today, Rubina shared a video of it on her Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of their 'Pani Puri wali Diwali'. At the start of the clip, we can see Rubina's disappointing reaction as she tries to eat her puri, and it cracks up. Sharing this video, she captioned, "Does this happen to you also??". Later the actress also feeds a puri to Abhinav. And then we see that Sharad Kelkar is engrossed in eating Pani Puri, and his hilarious expression will surely leave you in splits. Post this, Ruina flaunts her 'Khane ke baad wala glow' and looks beautiful as she poses in a red ethnic outfit.

Watch the video here-

Rubina and Abhinav's love tale:

Rubina and Abhinav met through their mutual friend and immediately formed a connection but they took time for the commitment. Rubina Dilaik was the first one to take the initiative and Abhinav also expressed his love for her. The couple tied the wedding knot on 21st June 2018. But after this, there were tough times in their marital life and both were about to separate. The couple even mentioned that they contemplated divorce during their Bigg Boss 14 journey. But considering their immense love for each other, the duo worked on their relationship and emerged as the strongest and the most romantic couple in the industry. Now, Rubina and Abhinav often grab the limelight as the lovebirds never fail to express their feelings to each other publicly.

Abhinav Shukla's career:

Abhinav Shukla starred in hit daily soaps such as Chotti Bahu, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and others. He also participated in popular reality shows such as Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11.

Rubina Dilaik's professional commitments:

Rubina was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, and she was the winner of the season. She was also seen opposite Rajpal Yadav in a film titled Ardh, which premiered on Zee5 on 10th June. The actress also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and emerged as one of the finalists in the show. Rubina is now setting the stage on fire with her exceptional dance moves on the stage of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, and she is indeed a delight to watch!