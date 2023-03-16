Rubina Dilaik is a treat to watch decked up in a multicolored co-ord; See her stunning PICS

Popular diva Rubina Dilaik has been the talk of the town owing to her acting prowess and exceptional fashion sense. Making her fans' jaws drop her fans is just what Rubina loves to do every day! When it comes to fashion, the actress has proved her versatility, and her Instagram posts are proof of her fabulous sartorial picks. This time the diva chose a co-ord for her photoshoot, and her new pictures are definitely a treat to her fans' eye. There have been several times when Rubina took the internet by storm by sharing jaw-dropping pictures on her social media handle. This time was no different!

Rubina Dilaik's new PICS:

Fashion Queen Rubina Dilaik has left no stone unturned to impress the fashion police. Clad in a multicolored co-ord, Rubina looks drop-dead gorgeous from top to bottom. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame opted for a strapless multicolored blouse and paired colorful bottoms with it. Speaking about her accessories, Rubina chose golden bracelets and earrings to don along with her outfit. Her hair is styled open, which also has a high puff. Her outfit is a sheer gem and she looks nothing less than a diva. Sharing these snaps on her Instagram handle, Rubina wrote, "#throwbackthursday."

Take a look at her PICS here-

For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recently traveled to Shimla to attend her sister Jyotika Dilaik's wedding. Jyotika is a well-known content creator who tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Rajat Sharma. The wedding was an intimate celebration as it was graced only by family members and close friends. Rubina shared several pictures from the Haldi and wedding ceremony. Rubina and Abhinav looked fabulous as they opted for gorgeous ethnic outfits for the wedding and looked made for each other in those snaps.

Rubina Dilaik's acting career:

Rubina Dilaik has been a part of several fictional shows such as Choti Bahu, Jeannie Aur Juju, Punar Vivah- Ek Nayi Umeed, Saas Bina Sasural, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and more. The actress also participated in several reality shows such as Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She was last seen in the star-studded dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

