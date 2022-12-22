Rubina Dilaik is missing her time in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10; Shares throwback rehearsal video
Rubina Dilaik is missing dance practice and performance with her choreographer Sanam in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.
Rubina Dilaik is counted among the most fashionable and stylish actresses in the entertainment industry. The telly diva rose to fame with her stint in the daily soap Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki but got the tag of ‘Boss Lady’ with her entry in the reality shows Bigg Boss 14. Apart from these reality shows, she was recently seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, where she was the second runner-up. In the show, she showcased her passion and love for dancing, but it seems now the actress is missing those days.
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame shared a throwback video, where she is seen dancing along with background dancers on the popular song of Karishma Kapoor, “Le gyi le gyi”. Her moves in the song and her fluid motions are truly mesmerizing. The actress wrote in the caption that she was missing her days in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She said, “I miss practice, I miss the routine, I miss the Dance , I miss the grind… in short 🤔🙄 I miss you buddy @sanamjohar”
Her choreographer on the show, Sanam also commented, “Buddy yaaar!!! Cutie!!”
See post here-
Rubina Dilaik’s professional life
On the work front, Rubina Dilaik started her career with the show Chhoti Bahu and was last seen as a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She was also part of Rohit Shetty’s stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Along with this, she also appeared in some music albums. The actress also did a short film Ardh which was released on the OTT platform.
ALSO READ: Rubina Dilaik missing her days in Bigg Boss house? Check out video
A keen follower of Indian television and reality TV shows, Arushi has experience of 4+ years in content writing, and lov... Read more