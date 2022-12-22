Rubina Dilaik is missing her time in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10; Shares throwback rehearsal video

Rubina Dilaik is counted among the most fashionable and stylish actresses in the entertainment industry. The telly diva rose to fame with her stint in the daily soap Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki but got the tag of ‘Boss Lady’ with her entry in the reality shows Bigg Boss 14. Apart from these reality shows, she was recently seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, where she was the second runner-up. In the show, she showcased her passion and love for dancing, but it seems now the actress is missing those days.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame shared a throwback video, where she is seen dancing along with background dancers on the popular song of Karishma Kapoor, “Le gyi le gyi”. Her moves in the song and her fluid motions are truly mesmerizing. The actress wrote in the caption that she was missing her days in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She said, “I miss practice, I miss the routine, I miss the Dance , I miss the grind… in short 🤔🙄 I miss you buddy @sanamjohar”