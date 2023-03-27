Rubina Dilaik is the epitome of beauty in a pink bodycon dress; PICS

Popular diva Rubina Dilaik has been the talk of the town owing to her acting prowess and exceptional fashion sense. Over the years, she has worked in numerous shows and films and left no stone unturned to entertain the audience. Along with this, her spectacular fashion sense is also admired by her fans. She never skips a chance to stay updated and often creates trending reels. When it comes to fashion, the actress has proved her versatility, and her Instagram posts are proof of her fabulous sartorial picks.

Fashion Queen Rubina Dilaik has left no stone unturned to impress the fashion police. In her new photos, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 fame exudes charm as she poses in a stylish pink bodycon dress. The actress tied her hair into a messy bun and teamed up her outfit with a fancy watch. Fans and friends have showered their love on her photos.

On the personal front, Rubina met Abhinav Shukla through their mutual friend and immediately formed a connection, but they took time for the commitment. Rubina Dilaik was the first one to take the initiative, and Abhinav also expressed his love for her. The couple tied the wedding knot on 21st June 2018.

A few days ago. Rubina and Abhinav traveled to Himachal Pradesh to attend her sister Jyotika's wedding. Despite living the upgraded city life, the diva has not forgotten her roots and her fans love her for that. She shared several photos and videos with her family as she enjoyed her village life.

Rubina Dilaik has been a part of several fictional shows such as Choti Bahu, Jeannie Aur Juju, Punar Vivah- Ek Nayi Umeed, Saas Bina Sasural, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and more. The actress also participated in several reality shows such as Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She was last seen in the star-studded dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

