Rubina Dilaik looks beautiful in a yellow ethnic suit, shares PICS from sister Jyotika's Haldi ceremony

Popular celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla is among the most loved and famous duo in the entertainment world. Along with their professional life, the couple is also in the headlines owing to their personal life. Both are often seen dishing out major couple goals, and fans adore their chemistry and understanding. Rubina and Abhinav are ardent travelers and love exploring places. The couple is seen spending more time in Rubina's hometown which is Himachal Pradesh. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have now reached Shimla to attend sister Jyotika Dilaik's wedding. For the unversed, Jyotika is a well-known content creator and is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Rajat Sharma.

Rubina Dilaik shares PICS:

The family celebrated Jyotika's Haldi yesterday, March 8, on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Rubina looked beautiful and was seen wearing a yellow ethnic suit for the Haldi ceremony. Sharing beautiful happy family pictures on her social media handle, Rubina Dilaik wrote, "Haldi turned out to be The Happiest Holi forever …The Celebration begins for @jyotikadilaik @rajatsharma_rj." Fans and celebs such as Srishty Rode, Shardul Pandit, and others dropped a comment on Rubina's post.

Take a look at their PICS here-

For the unversed, Rubina and Abhinav met through their mutual friend and immediately formed a connection, but they took time for the commitment. Rubina Dilaik was the first one to take the initiative, and Abhinav also expressed his love for her. The couple tied the wedding knot on 21st June 2018.

On the professional front, Rubina was last seen setting the stage on fire with her exceptional dance moves on the stage of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla has been a part of numerous shows for many years and has carved a niche for himself. He starred in hit daily soaps such as Chotti Bahu, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and others. Abhinav also participated in popular reality shows such as Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik looks unrecognisable in pictures shared on Instagram; Shocks fans