Rubina Dilaik looks dreamy as she twirls in a gorgeous lilac lehenga; PICS

Lilac has definitely been a trend for a while now and has been increasing tremendously! The color is all things glam, classy, and soothing, and if incorporated into ethnic outfits it brings out an extremely unique and vibrant look. The color is often associated with royalty, nobility, luxury, and power, and that’s just how our divas are looking every time they don this color. Fashion Icon Rubina Dilaik has proved her versatility, and her Instagram posts are proof of her fabulous sartorial picks. This time the diva chose a lilac lehenga and her new pictures are definitely a treat to her fans' eyes.

Rubina Dilaik's new PICS:

A few hours ago Rubina Dilaik took to her social media handle and shared a few beautiful pictures. In these snaps, the Bigg Boss 14 fame is seen twirling in a lilac lehenga and donning white jewelry that looked extremely stunning with it. Sharing these snaps, Rubina captioned, "Yeh shaam Sufi , teri nigaahon se." These beautiful glimpses of the actress are captured by her husband Abhinav Shukla.

On the personal front, Rubina met Abhinav Shukla through their mutual friend and immediately formed a connection, but they took time for the commitment. Rubina Dilaik was the first one to take the initiative, and Abhinav also expressed his love for her. The couple tied the wedding knot on 21st June 2018.

A few days ago. Rubina and Abhinav traveled to Himachal Pradesh to attend her sister Jyotika's wedding. Despite living the upgraded city life, the diva has not forgotten her roots and her fans love her for that. She shared several photos and videos with her family as she enjoyed her village life.

Rubina Dilaik's professional life:

Rubina Dilaik has been a part of several fictional shows such as Choti Bahu, Jeannie Aur Juju, Punar Vivah- Ek Nayi Umeed, Saas Bina Sasural, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and more. The actress also participated in several reality shows such as Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She was last seen in the star-studded dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

