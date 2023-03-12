Rubina Dilaik looks gorgeous as she drops a transition reel; Nishant Bhat teases her

Popular actress Rubina Dilaik is known as one of the top-rated and talented actresses in the showbiz world. The actress who started her career by featuring in a fictional show soon became the 'Queen of reality shows' and did several non-fictional shows. Rubina not only impressed the audience with her talent but her natural good looks and amazing fashion sense were also loved by her fans. She keeps her fans updated on her social media handle regarding her whereabouts. Rubina also shares glamorous photos and reels that keep her followers hooked to her account.

Rubina Dilaik's new reel:

Hopping on the trend, Rubina Dilaik shared a new transition reel on the viral song 'Sure Thing' with her fans. In this video, the actress is seen flaunting her straight hair and wearing a casual outfit. After the transition, the actress is seen decked up in a pink ethnic co-ord and can be seen flaunting her curly-styled hair. Fans and friends have dropped amazing comments on Rubina's video. Nishant Bhat also dropped a comment on Rubina's video and took a dig at her look. He wrote, "Maggie noodle @rubinadilaik."

Watch the video here-

For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recently traveled to Shimla to attend her sister Jyotika Dilaik's wedding. For the unversed, Jyotika is a well-known content creator who tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Rajat Sharma. The wedding was an intimate celebration as it was graced only by family members and close friends. Rubina shared several pictures from the Haldi and wedding ceremony. Rubina and Abhinav looked fabulous as they opted for gorgeous ethnic outfits for the wedding.

On the professional front, Rubina Dilaik has been a part of several fictional shows such as Choti Bahu, Jeannie Aur Juju, Punar Vivah- Ek Nayi Umeed, Saas Bina Sasural, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and more. The actress also participated in several reality shows such as Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She was last seen in the star-studded dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

