Rubina Dilaik looks like a diva straight out of a fairytale in a lilac gown; See PICS

Popular diva Rubina Dilaik has been the talk of the town owing to her acting prowess and exceptional fashion sense. Apart from being a talented actor, she also serves gorgeous looks and her Instagram pictures are proof that she can nail any outfit effortlessly. Rubina surely knows how to strike a balance between her glamorous looks and acting chops. Her pictures and videos go viral within a blink of an eye, and fans often shower their love on her photos. From bold dresses to stunning ethnic ensembles, the diva can make hearts skip a beat with whatever outfit she dons. There have been several times when Rubina took the internet by storm by sharing jaw-dropping pictures on her social media handle. This time was no different!

Undoubtedly, Rubina is the epitome of beauty and her latest pictures prove it again! Clad in a strapless lilac gown, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame looks breathtaking as she strikes captivating poses in this stunning outfit. That bold red lipstick, winged eyeliner, stunning eyelashes, and flawless makeup just add the much-needed glam quotient to her gorgeous looks. Rubina chose minimal accessories and opted only for stud diamond earrings. She styled her hair into a ponytail and looks nothing less than a diva straight out of a fairytale. Sharing these photos, Rubina captioned, "Power infinity."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Fans are going frenzy and have dropped amazing comments on Rubina's post. Seeing these pictures, some even remembered Bigg Boss 14 grand finale night when the actress wore a lilac gown and lifted the dazzling trophy. One fan wrote, "This photoshoot reminded me of the purple gown that you wore during BB14. You looked so beautiful that day. And today too you are looking absolutely gorgeous," another fan commented, "Definition of beauty with mind is Rubina dilaik."

Rubina Dilaik's career:

Rubina Dilaik shot to fame after essaying the role of Radhika Shastri in the popular show Chotti Bahu. Post this, the actress climbed the success ladder and went on to star in popular shows such as Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and also made a special appearance in several daily soaps. Along with fictional, no-fictional also became Rubina's favorite genre.

The actress participated in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 14 and emerged as the winner of the season. She was also seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and was one of the finalists in these shows. At present, Rubina is busy severing gorgeous looks on Instagram, endorsing high-end brands, and sharing a glimpse of her daily routine. Fans are eagerly waiting for the actress to spread her magic again on the screens.