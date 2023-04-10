Rubina Dilaik looks pretty in pink as she flaunts her dance moves on viral song; WATCH VIDEO

Popular diva Rubina Dilaik has been the talk of the town owing to her acting prowess and exceptional fashion sense. Apart from being a talented actor, she also serves gorgeous looks and her Instagram pictures are proof that she can nail any outfit effortlessly. Rubina surely knows how to strike a balance between her glamorous looks and acting chops. Her pictures and videos go viral within a blink of an eye, and fans often shower their love on her photos. From bold dresses to stunning ethnic ensembles, the diva can make hearts skip a beat with whatever outfit she dons. Recently, Rubina shared a video from her latest photoshoot and we are just in awe.

Rubina Dilaik flaunts her dance moves in new video

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rubina Dilaik shared a dance video where she can be seen grooving to the viral song ‘Players x Say it right.’ In the video, the actress looked stunning as she donned a multi colored- tank top which she paired with pink pants. She kept her tresses wide open and captioned the video as, ‘You can tell when I am obsessed.’ As soon as she shared the video, her fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Here’s the video

Rubina Dilaik's career:

Rubina Dilaik shot to fame after essaying the role of Radhika Shastri in the popular show Chotti Bahu. Post this, the actress climbed the success ladder and went on to star in popular shows such as Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and also made a special appearance in several daily soaps. Along with fictional, no-fictional also became Rubina's favorite genre.

The actress participated in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 14 and emerged as the winner of the season. She was also seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and was one of the finalists in these shows. At present, Rubina is busy severing gorgeous looks on Instagram, endorsing high-end brands, and sharing a glimpse of her daily routine. Fans are eagerly waiting for the actress to spread her magic again on the screens.

