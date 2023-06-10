Rubina Dilaik meets with car accident; Husband Abhinav Shukla shares update

Popular TV actress Rubina Dilaik met with a car accident while traveling this afternoon. The devastating incident came to light after Rubina’s husband Abhinav Shukla shared it on Twitter. Revealing the details, Shukla shared that Rabina is doing fine. But he spread awareness by posting a long message on Twitter along with some pictures of the accident site.

Rubina Dilaik meets with a car accident

A few hours ago, Rubina Dilaik went through a car accident which shook her fans. However, her husband shared that she is fine and took a medical test too. Taking to Twitter, Abhinav Shukla shared, “Happened to us, can happen to you. Beware of idiots on the phone jumping traffic lights. To top it up standing there smiling. More details later. Rubina was in car she is fine, taking her for medical. @MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice request you to take strict action ! @RubiDilaik.”

Sharing the photos of the accident site, Abhinav revealed that Rubina was unharmed but was shocked by the incident. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police replied to the tweet as they were tagged. They wrote, “Report the incident to the nearest police station of the place.”

Fans react to Rubina’s accident

As soon as the pictures of the accident site were dropped by Abhinav, fans of Rubina Dilaik showed immense concern for the actress. One fan commented, “Is she fine?Do let us know the updates!! While the other one showed concern saying, “please take care.” Another fan replied, “I hope you both are fine please take care,” and a fourth one commented, “Praying for u both..aap log dono apna khyal rakho pls.”

Rubina’s work front

On the professional front, Rubina became a household name with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and was the winner of the season. The actress was also a participant in Rohit Shetty's hit stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. However, she became one of the finalists. After this, Rubina set the stage on fire with her exceptionally amazing dance moves on the stage of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

