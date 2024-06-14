Rubina Dilaik, best known for her role in Choti Bahu is a well-known name in the entertainment industry. The actress was blessed with twin daughters last year. She remains active on her social media handles and gives a sneak peek into her life through vlogs.

In her latest vlog, Rubina captured a deeply emotional moment when her sister, Rohini Dilaik, surprised their parents by arriving with her baby, Veda.

Rubina Dilaik plans surprise for her parents

The Choti Bahu actress revealed that she had been planning to surprise her parents for a long time. The vlog showcases Rubina, her husband Abhinav Shukla, and her parents arriving at a picturesque destination in Shimla, where they receive a warm welcome. Joining them was Rubina’s other sister, Jyotika Dilaik.

The real surprise unfolded when Rubina showed her parents to their room, where they found Veda, Rohini’s baby, waiting for them. The touching moment saw Rubina’s father spotting Veda first, while her mother immediately hugged the baby, overwhelmed with emotion and joy.

Rubina’s mother couldn’t hold back her tears, overjoyed by the surprise. The family celebrated the occasion by taking photos together and cutting a cake.

The whole family reunited, especially the Dilaik sisters. Rubina expressed her happiness, saying, “Finally, humara plan successful hua and the feeling is over the moon. Bahut samay se hum intezaar kar rahe the. And especially mom dad ke liye ye moment humne plan kiya tha. They’re happy, they’re surprised that means the world to us. (Finally, our plan was successful, and we are over the moon. We had been waiting for this moment for a long time. We planned this especially for mom and dad).”

More about Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik began her acting career with Chotti Bahu, earning widespread acclaim for her role as Radhika. Since then, she has appeared in several shows, including Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, and Jeannie Aur Juju. Alongside her television roles, she has also showcased her talent in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Bigg Boss 14.

