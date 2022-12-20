Rubina Dilaik missing her days in Bigg Boss house? Check out video

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most prestigious names in the telly industry. The actress has a large fan following and she is immensely admired for her strong personality. She started her career with the daily soap Chhoti Bahu and she became a popular name with the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Post the show, she entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14, along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The actress received lots of love and appreciation in the show for her strong personality. Rubina Dilaik is quite active on social media and recently shared a post where she seems to be reliving her Bigg Boss days. Rubina Dilaik missing Bigg Boss’s voice

In the video shared by Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame, she is seen gorging on various delicacies of her hometown in Himachal Pradesh. The actress is from Shimla and is presently enjoying a break from work at her home. She has been sharing pictures and videos of the beautiful view of the snowcapped mountains and her fashionable winter looks. She also shared pictures with her family. In her recent video, she is seen having the best time as she gorged on delicious food. The audio for the reel was the voice of Bigg Boss at different time frames. She shared in the captions, “#bigboss chahte hain…….” From her video, it seems like the actress is missing her stay in the Bigg Boss house, where she listened to Bigg Boss’s voice throughout the day. See the video here-

Aly Goni, who was also a contestant of Bigg Boss 14, commented on the post, “Kahda ☕️ subha 6 baje 😛” Fans of the actress also seem to be missing Rubina’s presence in Bigg Boss as one wrote, “She came n she conquered 🔥 best female bb winner 🙌”, “Rubina missing you in biggboss 😭😭”, “Ruby, where is your most favourite Kahda ?”, etc. Rubina Dilaik professional life Rubina Dilaik started her acting life with Chotti Bahu and went on to work in shows like Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Jeannie Aur Juju, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, etc. For the past few years, the actress has been doing reality shows including Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and recently she amazed her fans in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

