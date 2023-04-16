Rubina Dilaik nails her floral printed blazer like a boss lady, looks stylish in PICS

Popular actress Rubina Dilaik is known as one of the top-rated and talented actresses in the showbiz world. The actress who started her career by featuring in a fictional show soon became the 'Queen of reality shows' and did several non-fictional shows. Rubina not only impressed the audience with her talent but her natural good looks and amazing fashion sense were also loved by her fans. She keeps her fans updated on her social media handle regarding her whereabouts. Rubina also shares glamorous photos and reels that keep her followers hooked to her account.

Rubina Dilaik's new post:

A few hours ago, Rubina Dilaik took to her social media handle and shared a few photos with her fans and followers from the sets of Entertainment Ki Raat- Housefull. In these pictures, the diva is seen wearing an orange bralette and has donned a floral printed blazer set on it. The Bigg Boss 14 fame exudes boss lady vibes as she strikes poses for the snaps here. Sharing these pictures, Rubina captioned, "Casually’Dressed." As soon as these snaps were up on the photo-sharing application, fans and friends showered this post with their love and compliments.

Take a look at their PICS here-

On the personal front, Rubina Dilaik is married to Abhinav Shukla. The celeb couple tied the wedding knot on 21st June 2018.

Rubina Dilaik's professional life:

Rubina Dilaik has been a part of several fictional shows such as Choti Bahu, Jeannie Aur Juju, Punar Vivah- Ek Nayi Umeed, Saas Bina Sasural, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and more. The actress also participated in several reality shows such as Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She was seen in the star-studded dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

The actress is presently busy with the entertainment-based reality show Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull. Produced by Neeraj Sharma, Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull will be hosted by Punit Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The show premiered on April 15 at 10 pm on Colors and airs every day at 10 pm.

