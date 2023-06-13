Rubina Dilaik pens appreciation post for husband Abhinav Shukla after surviving car accident

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are among the talented celebrities in the industry. The duo have often made headlines owing to their professional life. However, for a couple of days, the actors were in the news due to their fatal car accident. For the uninformed, on June 10, Abhinav tweeted about Rubina Dilaik encountering a car accident. Sharing the photos of the accident site, Abhinav revealed that Rubina was unharmed but was shocked by the incident. Later Rubina shared her health update and mentioned that she hit her head and lower back, but the actress informed that everything is good. After this shocking incident, Rubina shared an appreciation post for her husband.

Rubina's appreciation post for Abhinav:

A few hours ago, Rubina Dilaik took to her social media handle and shared a few pictures with Abhinav Shukla. In these snaps, it is seen how both are looking in the same direction. In the caption of this post, she wrote, "Love isn’t looking into each others eyes, #love is looking forward in the same Direction! Appreciation post for my charismatic boyfriend and amazing husband @ashukla09." Abhinav also reacted to this post and dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section.

Take a look at the post here-

About Rubina and Abhinav's love tale:

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's love story is nothing short of a beautiful journey. Their paths crossed through a mutual friend, and an instant connection sparked between them. With time, their bond grew stronger, leading to a deep and meaningful relationship. Rubina took the first step in expressing her feelings, and Abhinav expressed his feelings too. The couple then tied the knot on 21st June 2018.

Rubina and Abhinav's professional life:

Rubina Dilaik has been a part of several fictional shows such as Choti Bahu, Jeannie Aur Juju, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 and more. She was also seen in an entertainment-based show Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull.

Abhinav Shukla has been a part of numerous shows for many years and has carved a niche for himself. He starred in hit daily soaps such as Chotti Bahu, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and others. Abhinav also participated in popular reality shows such as Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11.

