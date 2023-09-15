Rubina Dilaik posts PICS from her ‘Fun and Sun’ vacation; Netizens think she is hiding her bump in photos

Rubina Dilaik, an actress known for being part of popular television shows on Indian television is currently in the United States with her family. A week back, the actress jetted off with her husband Abhinav Shukla to enjoy a long vacation. Rubina Dilaik has always been a favorite of her fans and followers and while her recent trip is currently making headlines, she is also in the news for her rumored pregnancy. A few photos and videos showed her bump and fans can’t keep calm.

Rubina Dilaik posts photos from California

The actress is keeping her fans and followers updated on her vacation with regular pictures and videos. Today, Rubina Dilaik posted a series of snaps from her vacation. The first photo shows her running towards the sea with her back towards the camera. She is seen wearing a white oversized shirt and shorts. In the second photo, which is a close-up, she points towards the sky. This picture also shows her from behind. In the third picture, where Rubina posed with her husband Abhinav Shukla and others, she turned her back toward the camera. There's also a video where she is seen walking toward the sea. The photos uploaded with the caption, "Fun and Sun in Sunny Southern California" drew the attention of the netizens.

Check out Rubina Dilaik's photos here!

Reaction of netizens

Netizens reacted to the photos of the actress and commented that she is intentionally hiding her bump in every photo. One user wrote, "Jis tarah se aap back dikha re ho logo ko yakeen ho jaayega aap pregnent ho. (The way you are showing your back, people are bound to believe that you are pregnant)." Another commented, "She is hiding her tummy in every pics." Others took a sarcastic dig and wrote, "Ruby giving tips to pregnant ladies how to hide ur tummy." Some also dropped 'congratulations' as they believed that it was confirmed that the actress was pregnant.

Check out some of the comments here!

For the unversed, rumors are rife that the Choti Bahu actress is pregnant with her first child. It all started when a few months back, she posted a video wearing a flowy maxi dress where netizens spotted her baby bump. A few days back, she was seen worshipping with her husband Abhinav. In the photo, she is seen wearing a pink kurti where her bump is visible. This picture fueled the pregnancy rumors again.

