Rubina Dilaik proves comfy shoes is the new trend, dons sneakers with her stylish yellow dress; PICS

Popular diva Rubina Dilaik has been the talk of the town owing to her acting prowess and exceptional fashion sense. Making her fans' jaws drop her fans is just what Rubina loves to do every day! When it comes to fashion, the actress has proved her versatility, and her Instagram posts are proof of her fabulous sartorial picks. There have been several times when Rubina took the internet by storm by sharing jaw-dropping pictures on her social media handle. This time was no different!

Rubina Dilaik's new post:

A few hours ago, Rubina Dilaik took to her social media handle and shared a few snaps from the sets of Entertainment Ki Raat- Housefull. In these photos, the diva is seen decked up in a yellow strapless corset bodycon outfit. The actress looks absolutely stunning as she strikes captivating poses here in this stylish wear. However, what steals the limelight here is Rubina's white sneakers that she donned along with this stunning dress. Ditching the uncomfortable high heels, Rubina instead opted for comfy white sneakers that compliments her entire look. Along with her outfit and footwear, her makeup and hair were also on point. Sharing these snaps, Rubina wrote, "Made up of Sunshine."

Speaking about Rubina's work, the actress is presently busy with the entertainment based reality show Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull. Produced by Neeraj Sharma, Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull will be hosted by Punit Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The show will premiere on April 15 at 10 pm on Colors and will air every day at 10 pm.

Rubina Dilaik's professional life:

Rubina Dilaik has been a part of several fictional shows such as Choti Bahu, Jeannie Aur Juju, Punar Vivah- Ek Nayi Umeed, Saas Bina Sasural, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and more. The actress also participated in several reality shows such as Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She was last seen in the star-studded dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

