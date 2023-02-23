Rubina Dilaik raises the hotness bar in a golden cut-out dress; PICS

Popular actress Rubina Dilaik has been a part of the entertainment fraternity for a long time now. Be it her acting prowess or gorgeous looks, the diva always made headlines and left fans astonished. Over the years, Rubina has been a part of several fictional and non-fictional shows and swooned the hearts of the audience with both her real and reel personality. She enjoys a massive fan following who root for her ardently and never skip a chance to shower their love on her. Besides this, she is quite active on social media and often treats her fans with amazing pictures and videos. Recently, the actress shared some sizzling pictures and it is now doing rounds on the Internet. Rubina Dilaik sets the temperature with her bold avatar

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rubina shared a series of pictures where she can be seen in a bold avatar. In the pictures, the actress wore a golden sequinned cut-out dress and flaunted her deep plunging neckline. Sharing the pictures, Rubina wrote ‘Behold!!’ As soon as she shared the pictures, netizens were quick to drop their reactions as they were in awe of her glam. A user wrote ‘Didn't expect this serve, to happen all of a sudden. You've got the instagram on fire babe.’ Many others commented ‘Speechless’, ‘hot’, ‘fire’ and posted heart and fire emojis. Check out the pictures here

Rubina Dilaik’s work On the professional front, Rubina started her career with a popular daily soap Chhoti Bahu but became a prominent household name with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and even lifted the trophy of the season. She was also seen opposite Rajpal Yadav in a film titled Ardh, which premiered on Zee5 on 10th June. The actress also participated in Rohit Shetty's hit stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and became one of the finalists. After this show, Rubina was seen setting the stage on fire with her exceptional dance moves on the stage of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

