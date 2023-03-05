Rubina Dilaik records Abhinav Shukla's reaction after he loses his ATM card; Watch what happened next

Popular celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla is one of the favorite duos in the telly world. Rubina and Abhinav have often spoken about the tough times in their marriage and even mentioned that they contemplated divorce during their Bigg Boss 14 journey. But considering their immense love for each other, the duo worked on their relationship and emerged as the strongest and the most romantic couple in the industry. Rubina and Abhinav often grab the limelight as the lovebirds never fail to express their feelings to each other publicly.

Rubina Dilaik's new video:

Today, Rubina shared a video on her social media handle wherein we see the actress informs her fans that Abhinav Shukla has forgotten his ATM card at the ATM, and he doesn't know about it. Later, we see Rubina and Abhinav reach an ATM to withdraw cash, where we see Abhinav searching for his ATM card in the bag and then realize that he has lost it. He even tells Rubina that he will block the card. Rubina then gives Abhinav his ATM card which brings an instant smile to his face. Sharing this video, Rubina captioned, "And this happened." Fans and friends have dropped laughing emoticons and hilarious comments on Rubina's post.

Watch the video here-

For the unversed, Rubina and Abhinav met through their mutual friend and immediately formed a connection, but they took time for the commitment. Rubina Dilaik was the first one to take the initiative, and Abhinav also expressed his love for her. The couple tied the wedding knot on 21st June 2018.

Rubina Dilaik's career:

Rubina started her career with a popular daily soap Chhoti Bahu but became a prominent household name with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and even lifted the trophy of the season. She was also seen opposite Rajpal Yadav in a film titled Ardh, which premiered on Zee5 on 10th June. The actress also participated in Rohit Shetty's hit stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and became one of the finalists. After this show, Rubina was seen setting the stage on fire with her exceptional dance moves on the stage of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

Abhinav Shukla's career:

Abhinav Shukla has been a part of numerous shows for many years and has carved a niche for himself. He starred in hit daily soaps such as Chotti Bahu, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and others. Abhinav also participated in popular reality shows such as Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11.

