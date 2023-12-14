Rubina Dilaik reveals getting judged during pregnancy; says 'People thought I got a lip job, uplifted cheeks'’

Rubina Dilaik, who is soon going to embrace motherhood, has recently launched her chat show titled The Mamacado Show – Kisine Nahi Bataya. The show features Rubina as the host and celebrity moms as the guests. In a recent episode of the show, the actress, who is in her third trimester, was seen getting candid about her own pregnancy journey with mommy-to-be Rochelle Rao.

Rubina Dilaik shares insights from her pregnancy

Shedding light on what physical changes she underwent in the initial phase of pregnancy, Rubina Dilaik said that her armpits grew darker and she could notice thin stretch mark lines. The skin stretched and started looking dull. Her shoe size increased. The actress could no longer fit into L-size clothes and had to buy XL-size.

Talking about how people on social media reacted to all this, Rubina said that they started commenting she did a lip job and enhanced her cheeks. "How should I tell them that I was just bloating up? It became so frustrating I just blocked my comment section. When you put on weight, especially for us in this industry, the first thing they ask is 'Are you pregnant?" stated the soon-to-be mommy.

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik’s latest Instagram post:

Rubian Dilaik opens up on facing trolls

Furthermore, Rubina Dilaik opened up about facing trolls on her pregnancy exercise videos. She said, "I have been into aerial yoga, gymnastics, pilates, and everything before I got pregnant. Still I would take consultations from my gynecologist that at what point in time in my pregnancy can I resume prenatal yoga, breathing, swimming? Then, in the second trimester, I began doing it. But whenever I would post anything about it on social media, I used to get bashed so badly. 'This is not what you should be doing. What are you teaching pregnant women? Some can have miscarriage'. I was like, I am doing what I've been doing since years. My body is used to it."

Rubina also recalled how she was judged for gaining weight after her recovery from Covid-19. "I had steroids for my recovery from Covid-19. My journey was excruciating. When you leave steroids, the very first side effect is weight gain. I gained 10 kgs in less than one and a half months. People started trolling and said, 'Yeh toh pregnant hai'," said the 36-year-old actress.

For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik married Abhinav Shukla in June 2018. The couple confirmed their pregnancy in September 2023.

