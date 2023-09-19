Rubina Dilaik rocks baby bump with elegance- See PIC

Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla recently announced their pregnancy. The couple put the speculations about the pregnancy to rest and posted a series of pictures announcing the arrival of their little one soon. The couple was bombarded with messages from friends and fans on the announcement post.

Rubina poses with the baby bump in style

Recently, Rubina Dilaik took to her social media account to share yet another series of pictures from her travel diaries. She can be seen flaunting her baby bump with sheer elegance. Rubina is seen wearing a short blue dress while her husband Abhinav Shukla rocks the sleeveless hoodie look.

Check out the pictures here

Rubina and Abhinav’s married life

#RubiNav, as they’re fondly called by the fans, got married in June 2018 in a grand affair in Shimla followed by a star-studded reception party in Mumbai. The duo appeared in Bigg Boss season 14 wherein they opened up about a rough patch in their relationship and also mentioned that they had thoughts about separation. Furthermore, in the show, Rubina and Abhinav worked on their differences and have been going strong since then.

Rubina's professional life

Rubina became a household name with her popular show Choti Bahu opposite Avinash Sachdeva. After playing the docile daughter-in-law of television, she tried her hands on comedy. Her performance in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has gained her many accolades. The talented actress has also been a part of reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, and Bigg Boss. She has also been a part of the feature film Ishq Ka Manja co-starring Rajpal Yadav alongside several music videos with celebrities like Stebin Ben, Paras Chhabra, and others.

Other moms-to-be and new parents of the television world

Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim- Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed a baby boy and named him Ruhaan while Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode welcomed a baby boy and girl to their family and named them Radhya and Raditya. Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcomed a baby boy and named him Vayu. Meanwhile, Rubina's arch-enemy from Bigg Boss 14 Rahul Vaidya is also set to welcome his first baby with his wife, Disha Parmar.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Sharma spills about spiritual bond with Lord Ganesha