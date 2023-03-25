Rubina Dilaik sets major vacation goals with her latest PIC from Jaipur

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of the entertainment industry. Apart from powerful acting skills, this diva is known for having an amazing fashion sense. She is very active on her social media and keeps updating her fans about her whereabouts. Be it vacation pics or from professional front, Rubina's posts always go viral within a short span of time.

Currently, the Shakti actress is spending some leisure time in Jaipur.

Rubina's new post

In the latest post, Rubina is seen wearing a multi coloured sleeveless dress with her hair left open. She is posing for pictures as well as enjoying the sunset. This current post of the diva is giving her fans some serious vacation goals.

"Travel far enough, you will meet yourself", read the caption.

Rubina's career

Rubina started her career in 2008 with Zee TV's show Choti Bahu and became a household name. Her character Radhika Shastri was appreciated by the fans. She again came to limelight with her performance in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, where she played role of Saumya.

Later, she participated and won the fourteenth edition of Bigg Boss. Apart from this, she also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Speaking about her personal life, Rubina is married to actor Abhinav Shukla whom she met through a mutual friend and tied knot in 2018. This lovely couple never shy away from showing off their love for each other.

