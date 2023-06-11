Rubina Dilaik shares health update after her car was hit by a truck: Was in a state of shock

Popular celebrity couple Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik is among the well-known and talented actors of the showbiz world. On June 10, Abhinav had tweeted about Rubina Dilaik encountering a car accident while traveling in the afternoon. Sharing the photos of the accident site, Abhinav revealed that Rubina was unharmed but was shocked by the incident. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police replied to the tweet as they were tagged. They wrote, “Report the incident to the nearest police station of the place.”

Rubina Dilaik shares her health update:

Now a few hours ago, Rubina Dilaik took to her Twitter handle and shared her health update after her car got hit by a truck. She wrote, "Due to the impact I hit my head and lower back, so was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests, everything is Good…. Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver, but the damage is done! I urge you all to be mindful on road Rules r for our own safety!"

As soon as Rubina tweeted this, fans and friends showered love on the actress and wished her a speedy recovery.

About Rubina Dilaik's professional life:

Rubina Dilaik started her career with a popular daily soap Chhoti Bahu but became a prominent household name with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and even lifted the trophy of the season. She was also seen opposite Rajpal Yadav in a film titled Ardh, which premiered on Zee5 on June 10, last year.

The actress also participated in Rohit Shetty's hit stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and became one of the finalists. After this show, Rubina was seen setting the stage on fire with her exceptional dance moves on the stage of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. She was also seen in an entertainment-based show Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull.

