Rubina Dilaik shares love-soaked VIDEO with husband Abhinav Shukla as she misses him; fans shower love

Popular celeb couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are among the talented actors in the entertainment world and have a huge fanbase. The duo who have been married for more than five years now still never skip a single chance to express their love for one another. Being extremely dedicated towards their work and their individual lives, Rubina and Abhinav are currently staying away for a few days. While Abhinav is busy exploring, Rubina is busy with her professional commitments. However, amidst her busy schedule, the actress still found a way to express her feelings.

Rubina shares love-soaked VIDEO with Abhinav:

A few hours ago, Rubina Dilaik took to her social media handle and shared a video with her dearest husband Abhinav Shukla. In this clip, we see some precious moments of the couple when they spent quality time. Sharing this video, Rubina revealed how she misses Abhinav 'terribly'. The actress wrote, "So far yet so close ……….. Missing you Terribly @ashukla09." As soon as this video was on the internet, fans filled the comment section of the post with their amazing comments. Some of these comments were, "Awwwww my queen is missing her king," "Power couple," "Rubinav the power couple," "Hayeeeee pyaaare log" and so on the comments continued.

Watch Rubina's video here-

Recently there were several reports which claimed that Rubina Dilaik is pregnant. However, when Abhinav was asked about it, he told Bombay Times, "These are just rumors. I was traveling at that time, so I haven't read much about it. I don't really know what happened and why people started talking about this. She put up a picture and people have commented on it and I have nothing to say about that. Let people speculate."

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Speaking about Rubina's upcoming project, the actress is all set to mark her debut in the Punjabi film industry. Talking about the film, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame said, “I always wanted to a Punjabi film but just needed the right project. This film fulfils my expectations in debut as it is a complete family entertainer.” On the professional front, the actress was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14's Rubina Dilaik is all set for her Punjabi film debut; here's where she derives influence from