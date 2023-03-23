Rubina Dilaik shares PICS with her family as she visits a temple in Himachal Pradesh

Popular actress Rubina Dilaik has not forgotten her roots and proudly flaunts it on social media. The actress enjoys living a life away from the showbiz world and often shares it with her fans. Despite being among the popular actresses of the entertainment industry, Rubina leads a simple life and her genuine personality is loved by her fans. The pahadi girl is presently spending a great time with her family amidst the scenic mountains of Himachal Pradesh. The actress traveled to her hometown, along with Abhinav Shukla, to attend her sister Jyotika's wedding.

Rubina Dilaik's new post:

It seems like Rubina stayed a bit longer in her hometown to spend time with her loved ones. From playing cards to exploring the streets of her village, the Bigg Boss 14 fame is doing it all and giving us a sneak peek of it on her Instagram handle. Now as we celebrate Chaitra Navratri, Rubina also visited the temple along with her family and shared a few pictures of it. We Rubina and her family wear layers of clothes to survive the cold weather. Sharing these snaps, Rubina wrote, "Jai Mata Di."

Take a look at their PICS here-

Later Rubina shared another video wherein we see her showing us a glimpse of the cold weather.

On the personal front, Rubina met Abhinav Shukla through their mutual friend and immediately formed a connection, but they took time for the commitment. Rubina Dilaik was the first one to take the initiative, and Abhinav also expressed his love for her. The couple tied the wedding knot on 21st June 2018.

Rubina Dilaik's professional life:

Rubina Dilaik has been a part of several fictional shows such as Choti Bahu, Jeannie Aur Juju, Punar Vivah- Ek Nayi Umeed, Saas Bina Sasural, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and more. The actress also participated in several reality shows such as Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She was last seen in the star-studded dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

