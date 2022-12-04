Rubina Dilaik shows how her Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 costume was created in a throwback video; WATCH

Rubina Dilaik , known as the reality shows queen, is one of the most popular and multi-talented actresses in the industry. Rubina started her career with Chhoti Bahu but became a prominent household name with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. After this, Rubina starred in several shows and proved her acting mettle, and won the hearts of the masses. Rubina has maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life.

Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback video from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's 10 rehearsals. In this clip, the actress is seen recording her team as they look busy in creating a ghagra for her Rajasthani dance performance. Sharing this video, Rubina captioned, "From rehearsals to final take we were on point @pratikutekar.official."

Watch the video here-

Rubina Dilaik's personal life:

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla met through their mutual friend and immediately formed a connection, but they took time to the commitment. Rubina Dilaik was the first one to take the initiative, and Abhinav also expressed his love for her. The couple tied the wedding knot on 21st June 2018.

Rubina Dilaik's professional front:

Rubina was seen in the popular Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14, and she was the winner of the season. She was also seen opposite Rajpal Yadav in a film titled Ardh, which premiered on Zee5 on 10th June. Rubina also participated in Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She was last seen in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.