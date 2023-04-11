Rubina Dilaik slams fan clubs for using her pics to promote betting apps; Says 'I have certain principles'

Popular diva Rubina Dilaik has been the talk of the town owing to her acting prowess and exceptional fashion sense. Apart from being a talented actor, she also serves gorgeous looks and her Instagram pictures are proof that she can nail any outfit effortlessly. Rubina surely knows how to strike a balance between her glamorous looks and acting chops. Her pictures and videos go viral within a blink of an eye, and fans often shower their love on her photos. From bold dresses to stunning ethnic ensembles, the diva can make hearts skip a beat with whatever outfit she dons. Recently, Rubina took to her social media handle to warn her fan pages for not using her name in wrong activities.

Rubina Dilaik warns fans for not using her videos to promote betting apps

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Rubina Dilaik strictly warned her fans clubs for not using her pictures or videos to promote any betting apps. Her tweet read as, ‘"I have noticed some of my fan clubs on Instagram are promoting Betting Apps via my reels and pictures! I have certain principles in my life , If I don’t encourage some practices , do NOT promote them on my behalf.’ A few months back, Sourabh Raaj Jain also slammed the celebs for promoting online gaming that simple focuses on making easy money.

Check out her tweet here

Rubina Dilaik's career:

Rubina Dilaik shot to fame after essaying the role of Radhika Shastri in the popular show Chotti Bahu. Post this, the actress climbed the success ladder and went on to star in popular shows such as Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and also made a special appearance in several daily soaps. Along with fictional, no-fictional also became Rubina's favorite genre.

The actress participated in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 14 and emerged as the winner of the season. She was also seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and was one of the finalists in these shows. At present, Rubina is busy severing gorgeous looks on Instagram, endorsing high-end brands, and sharing a glimpse of her daily routine. Fans are eagerly waiting for the actress to spread her magic ag

