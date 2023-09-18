Rubina Dilaik steal spotlight with her radiant glow and fashionable blue dress flaunting her baby bump; Watch

Popular actress Rubina Dilaik is basking in the joy of impending motherhood, marking her first pregnancy. Despite months of swirling pregnancy speculations, she and her husband Abhinav Shukla had remained tight-lipped, leaving fans in suspense. The suspense finally came to an end on September 16 when the couple took to their social media platforms to confirm the happy news. Rubina Dilaik recently stole the limelight by sharing a video showcasing her radiant glow and chic blue dress that beautifully accentuated her baby bump.

Rubina Dilaik slays in a chic blue dress:

Just a few minutes ago, Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik delighted her fans with a video on her social media, offering another enchanting glimpse of her growing baby bump. In this latest clip, the actress exudes confidence as she flaunts her pregnancy fashion in a stylish blue-green printed dress. Her high bun hairstyle adds a touch of sophistication to her overall look, while she opts for comfortable light blue crocs. Completing her ensemble are a wristwatch and unique sunglasses, enhancing her chic appearance.

Watch Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram video here:

Rubina chose the lively Blurred Lines song by Robin Thicke to accompany her video, adding an energetic vibe to her pregnancy fashion showcase. Dilaik captioned and wrote, “People will say what they want to, hear what you want to…”

Rubina Dalaik and Abhinav Shukla’s pregnancy announcement:

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla shared the joyous news of their upcoming bundle of joy through a series of pictures, where the couple was captured relishing their time on a cruise ship. In one heartwarming image, Abhinav is seen sweetly and gently cradling Rubina's baby bump.

The announcement came as a delightful surprise to fans who had been following the couple's journey and enduring months of denials, despite widespread speculation about the pregnancy.

Work-wise, Rubina Dilaik catapulted to stardom with her portrayal of Radhika Shastri in the widely acclaimed series Chotti Bahu. Following this breakthrough, she continued to ascend the ladder of success, featuring in hit shows like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Rubina also ventured into reality TV by participating in the 14th season of the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss and clinched the trophy.

