Rubina Dilaik takes the internet by storm with her new fusion look; WATCH

Popular actress Rubina Dilaik has been a part of the entertainment fraternity for a long time now. Be it her acting prowess or gorgeous looks, the diva always made headlines and left fans astonished. Over the years, Rubina has been a part of several fictional and non-fictional shows and swooned the hearts of the audience with both her real and reel personality. She enjoys a massive fan following who root for her ardently and never skip a chance to shower their love on her.

Today, Rubina Dilaik took the internet by storm as shared a glimpse of her new look from her latest photoshoot. In this clip, the actress is seen donning a red silk ethnic co-ord set on a white bralette and looks fabulous as she strikes poses for the camera. Rubina chose an oxidized jewelry necklace, bangles, rings, and maangtika that perfectly complements her outfit. She opted for high-definition makeup and left her wavy tresses open and looks nothing less than a queen. Sharing this clip, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa fame captioned, "My simple solid rule: Fall 7 times, but kick back the 8th …."

Watch the video here-

Fans have taken to her comment section and have praised amazing for the actress. One fan wrote, "Omg this look is fire and your caption game never goes wrong," while the other fan wrote, "Param sundriiii" and many others have dropped comments on Rubina's post.

Speaking about her personal life, Rubina Dilaik tied the wedding knot with Abhinav Shukla on 21st June 2018. The couple is among the most popular and loved celebrity duos in the entertainment fraternity.

On the professional front, Rubina started her career with a popular daily soap Chhoti Bahu but became a prominent household name with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and even lifted the trophy of the season. She was also seen opposite Rajpal Yadav in a film titled Ardh, which premiered on Zee5 on 10th June. The actress also participated in Rohit Shetty's hit stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and became one of the finalists. After this show, Rubina was seen setting the stage on fire with her exceptional dance moves on the stage of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.