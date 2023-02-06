Rubina Dilaik takes the internet by storm with her sheer beauty and stunning saree; See PICS

Popular actress Rubina Dilaik is one of the prominent names in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress has been the talk of the town owing to her acting prowess and exceptional fashion sense. However, along with her acting skills, Rubina also has a strong style statement and never fails to make jaw drops with her glamorous pictures.

Today, Rubina Dilaik took to her social media handle and dropped several photos in a stunning saree. In these photos, the actress is seen wearing a stylish pink plunging neckline blouse and has draped a beautiful embroidered and embellished saree. She opted for high-definition makeup and left her wavy tresses open. Sharing these pictures, Rubina captioned, "Saralta aur Saadgi , abhushanon se zyada mehangi hogayi hai …." Her fans left no stones unturned to compliment her beauty and have penned amazing comments.

Take a look at her PICS here-

On the personal front, Rubina and Abhinav Shukla met through their mutual friend and immediately formed a connection but they took time for the commitment. Rubina Dilaik was the first one to take the initiative and Abhinav also expressed his love for her. The couple tied the wedding knot on 21st June 2018. After their marriage, the duo went through a rough patch and they even mentioned that they contemplated divorce. Rubina and Abhinav then participated in Bigg Boss 14 and considering their immense love for each other, the duo worked on their relationship and emerged as the strongest and most romantic couple in the industry.

Rubina Dilaik's professional front:

Rubina was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, and even lifted the trophy of the season. She was also seen opposite Rajpal Yadav in a film titled Ardh, which premiered on Zee5 on 10th June. The actress also participated in Rohit Shetty's hit stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and became one of the finalists. After this show, Rubina was seen setting the stage on fire with her exceptional dance moves on the stage of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.