Rubina Dilaik talks about constant harassment by paid trolls who tried to break her and Abhinav Shukla apart

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are among the most popular couples in the telly industry. Rubina and Abhinav have often spoken about the tough times in their marriage and even mentioned that they contemplated divorce during their Bigg Boss 14 journey. But considering immense love for each other, the duo worked on their relationship and emerged as the strongest and the most romantic couple in the industry. Rubina and Abhinav often grab the limelight as they express their feelings to each other publicly. But being celebs they also have to come across trolling on social media. The actress recently spoke about facing hate for a year.

In the recent post shared by the actress, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant talked about being harassed by trolls for more than a year. She shared that wanted to break her marriage with Abhinav Shukla. The couple took the help of the police to track down the person behind the trolls. She shared in the post, “I often don’t pay attention to the trollers and haters ! But after a year of constant harassment and threat, we recently figured ( with the help of Police) that “these (PAID) trollers “ are a mere pawn to someone who hates us SO MUCH that he/she is constantly living in a Hell-State wanting us @ashukla09 to break apart….. I can’t Imagine What kind of destiny YOU are calling upon yourself, I just pray YOU LIVE IN PEACE.”