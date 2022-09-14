Rubina Dilaik talks about constant harassment by paid trolls who tried to break her and Abhinav Shukla apart
Rubina Dilaik opens up on taking police assistance for getting hold on the trolls harassing her and Abhinav Shukla on social media.
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are among the most popular couples in the telly industry. Rubina and Abhinav have often spoken about the tough times in their marriage and even mentioned that they contemplated divorce during their Bigg Boss 14 journey. But considering immense love for each other, the duo worked on their relationship and emerged as the strongest and the most romantic couple in the industry. Rubina and Abhinav often grab the limelight as they express their feelings to each other publicly. But being celebs they also have to come across trolling on social media. The actress recently spoke about facing hate for a year.
In the recent post shared by the actress, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant talked about being harassed by trolls for more than a year. She shared that wanted to break her marriage with Abhinav Shukla. The couple took the help of the police to track down the person behind the trolls. She shared in the post, “I often don’t pay attention to the trollers and haters ! But after a year of constant harassment and threat, we recently figured ( with the help of Police) that “these (PAID) trollers “ are a mere pawn to someone who hates us SO MUCH that he/she is constantly living in a Hell-State wanting us @ashukla09 to break apart….. I can’t Imagine What kind of destiny YOU are calling upon yourself, I just pray YOU LIVE IN PEACE.”
On the personal front, Rubina and Abhinav couple met through their mutual friend and immediately formed a connection but they took time for the commitment. Rubina Dilaik was the first one to take the initiative and Abhinav also expressed his love for her. The couple tied the wedding knot on 21st June 2018.
On the professional front, Rubina was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, and she was the winner of the season. She was also seen opposite Rajpal Yadav in a film titled Ardh, which premiered on Zee5 in June. Rubina is presently showcasing her exceptional dance moves on the stage of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.
