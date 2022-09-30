Rubina Dilaik to Arti Singh: Personal revelations made by TV Celebs in the Bigg Boss house

Rubina Dilaik - Bigg Boss 14 Rubina Dilaik opened up about her disturbed marital life with Abhinav Shukla during the pandemic period but tried to give their relationship the last chance by staying together for the next six months but fate had something else planned for this couple. They ended up participating in Bigg Boss 14 and their bond grew stronger than before. Rubina and Abhinav are touted as the 'IT' couple in the television industry.

Bigg Boss 16 is just around the corner and a few days ahead of its premiere, let's revisit some of the moments from this reality show that shook everyone. The contestants enter the Bigg Boss house as strangers but after staying under the same roof for several months, they tend to develop a bond with them and open up to them. While every single movement made by the contestant is captured by the cameras around, after a certain point, the participants get habituated to it and forget that they are being watched round the clock. Actors tend to keep their lives guarded but they tend to give away some of their personal secrets on national television. Let's take a look:

Eijaz Khan - Bigg Boss 14

Eijaz Khan entered the Bigg Boss 14 house after a long sabbatical and opened up about being molested in his childhood. He shared that this was the primary reason why he felt uncomfortable with other people's 'touch.' Eijaz had only shared this with his therapist and even his father had no clue about it. The actor stated that he had no qualms about sharing this out in the open as he wasn't at fault.

Rashami Desai - Bigg Boss 13

Rashami Desai spoke her heart out inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and shared how she was considered jinxed by her family because she was a 'girl.' She suffered gender discrimination and parted ways with them. It was after Bigg Boss 13 that the actress' relationship with her mother strengthened.

Arti Singh - Bigg Boss 13

Arti Singh's revelation left everyone shocked, and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah offered her support from outside of the Bigg Boss house. Arti shared that she got locked in a room at the age of 13 and was molested by her tuition teacher. "I had a panic attack two and a half months ago. My first panic attack was when I was 13 and I faced panic attacks for one year. People often judge me as ‘she must be depressed, maybe some guy left her’. I was depressed but my own servant tried to rape me inside my house when I was 13," said Arti Singh.

Kavita Kaushik - Bigg Boss 14

F.I.R actress Kavita Kaushik entered the house of Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card entrant and shared that her Math tuition teacher tied to exploit her verbally and physically at her home in the absence of her parents.

Vikas Gupta - Bigg Boss 14

Vikas Gupta was seen once again in Bigg Boss 14, and he admitted to being under debt of Rs 1 crore. The creative producer shared back then that he was emotionally unstable and had a dysfunctional relationship with his mother and brother.

