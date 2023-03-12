Rubina Dilaik wooed us in this dreamy pink gown at her sister’s wedding; SEE PICS

Popular television actress Rubina Dilaik has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time now. Married to TV actor Abhinav Shukla, the couple makes headlines for their mushy posts, doing sweet things for each other, and their stylish appearances. Recently, Rubina’s sister got married and the lovely pair took this opportunity to recreate their wedding photo. This made netizens go aww over them. Rubina is dropping pictures from the wedding and in her most recent pic, she looks straight out of a fairytale in a pink gown.

The actress looks splendid in a simple pink flared gown with noodle straps. With a lilac georgette dupatta that has large floral motifs, she looked straight out of a fairytale. To complete her look, she wore traditional jewelry and golden and black shades. The mehendi is also visible in her hands as she twirled and posed for the first photo. Uploading the photo, she wrote in the caption, “Aapki nazron ne samjhaa, pyaar ke Kabil humein….. @ashukla09”

Take a look at the actress here:

Reaction of netizens

Reacting to the photo of Rubina, fans expressed it’s hard to keep their eyes off the beauty. One fan wrote, “Pretty Woman ~ Rubina Dilaik. You can make any dress look super stunning, by just wearing it.” Another commented, “Lafz Kam padh jayenge Apki Tareef Karte Karte.” “Looking so gorgeous!” wrote another user.

Work front

On the professional front, Rubina started her career with a popular daily soap Chhoti Bahu but became a prominent household name with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She was the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 14, in which she participated with Abhinav Shukla. The actress also participated in Rohit Shetty's hit stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and became one of the finalists. After this show, Rubina was seen setting the stage on fire with her exceptional dance moves on the stage of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

ALSO READ: 'Because of you that we grow tenfold': Karan Kundrra breaks silence on breakup rumours with Tejasswi Prakash