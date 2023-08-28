Rubina Dilaik’s birthday photo in kurti ignites pregnancy rumors again; Fans spot baby bump

Renowned television actress Rubina Dilaik, known for her roles in popular shows, has recently ignited a flurry of speculation after her latest social media post. The actress, who has a massive fan following, has been a subject of interest on various occasions. However, this time, it's not her on-screen endeavors that are making headlines, but rather her personal life, specifically her pregnancy. She has given clarification on several occasions about her not expecting. But, netizens have reasons to believe the actress and her husband Abhinav Shukla are hiding the news. Now, in her latest post, fans spotted her baby bump.

In a series of pictures shared on her official social media accounts, Rubina Dilaik celebrated her birthday with her hubby in a special. Among the snapshots, it was the very first one that stirred the intrigue of her fans and followers. The photo featured Rubina and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, engaged in prayer before a Ganesha idol. What particularly caught the eye of keen observers was Rubina's attire – a pink cotton kurti that seemed to inadvertently reveal a growing baby bump. The post, captioned "Thank you for everything….. You my Love @ashukla09 make it Special and Special every Year ….. What A Celebration, what a Surprise and what planning @neena325 ", immediately set the online space abuzz with conjectures about a possible pregnancy. Netizens, quick to connect the dots, flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and well wishes. A few users explicitly pointed out the apparent baby bump in the photo and questioned the decision to keep it hidden from the public eye.

The comment section became a hub of speculation, as fans and followers debated whether Rubina Dilaik was indeed expecting a child. Amid the congratulatory messages, there were also those who urged for an official confirmation from the actress herself. The mix of curiosity and excitement was palpable, as social media platforms became a platform for discussions on Rubina's potential motherhood journey. One user commented, "Seems like some little feet is arriving soon!" Another wrote, "Congrats rubi happy for u i see baby bump! so pretty."

A few days back, Rubina addressed the pregnancy rumors and said, "As a public figure, I am aware that rumors and speculations keep happening. I know that I can’t do much about it so I don’t bother myself with these things." Well, it's time to see if the actress makes another announcement anytime soon.

