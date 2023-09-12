Rubina Dilaik's dance to viral song amid pregnancy rumors has fans confused

Rubina Dilaik, renowned for her role in Choti Bahu, has been making headlines recently. There have been ongoing speculations about her pregnancy for some time now. It's reported that the actress is in the early stages of her pregnancy, expecting her first child with actor Abhinav Shukla, and is currently four months pregnant. Although Rubina has denied these pregnancy rumors, certain pictures on her social media have sparked suspicions to the contrary.

Amid all these rumors, Rubina has posted a video on her social media handle and is seen dancing to a viral song. The actress is seen throwing some moves and fans are enjoying to see her groove.

Rubina throws some moves in her latest social media post

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress today posted a video of her on her social media page where she is seen dancing to a popular viral song Dame Tu Cosita in a hotel room. Fans are excited to see her groove and have commented on her post.

Some fans commented on her moves saying, "Amazing" with a heart emoji. Another fan wrote, "Hey Beautiful " with hearts emoji. Her other fans commented on whether she is pregnant or not.

A fan wrote, "Prgnent hn yeh? (Is she pregnant?)". Another fan wrote, "People know you are pregnant.." with hearts emoji. A fan commented, "So you are confusing people that you pregnant or but I know you are pregnant" with a laughing emoji. Another wrote: "I saw a baby bump clearly in one story. So, this is definitely old. No confusion here"

Rubina Dilaik to debut in a Punjabi movie

On the work front, Rubina is set to make her debut in the Punjabi movie Chal Bhajj Chaliye. She participated in Bigg Boss 14 and won the show. She has also done many daily soaps like Shakti and participated in Jhalak Dikhlaja season 10

