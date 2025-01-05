Rubina Dilaik's decision to raise daughters Jeeva-Edhaa in Himachal Pradesh and not Mumbai is pro-advice for new mothers

It's been more than a year since Rubina Dilaik embraced motherhood. The actress and her actor-husband, Abhinav Shukla, welcomed twin daughters- Jeeva and Edhaa, in November 2023. In a recent podcast, the Bigg Boss 14 winner opened up about why she decided to raise her little munchkins in Himachal Pradesh amidst the rural surroundings, not Mumbai. Rubina also highlighted that she and Abhinav were very mindful about which environment their children would grow up in.

Talking to Paras Chhabra, Rubina Dilaik revealed that when she and Abhinav Shukla were planning their family, they were mindful of where and how their kids should be raised. She highlighted their desire for their kids to be rooted in humble beginnings, remaining closely tied to rural life.

The Choti Bahu fame stated, "Humein unhein saaf environment dena hai. Woh mitti mein khele, woh ek humble background mein palle badhe. Woh jitna ho sake gaon se jude rahe aur unhe khud ki kheti se ugaya hua khana mile (We have to give them a clean environment. They should play in the soil and grow up in a humble background. They should stay connected to the village as possible and get food grown from our farms)."

Taking the conversation ahead, the Jeannie Aur Juju actress reflected on her family set up in Himachal Pradesh. Besides mentioning that she has been blessed with orchards, farms, and fields, Rubina Dilaik shared that they decided to move Edhaa and Jeeva to Himachal after their basic vaccinations were done. When asked about who else lives in Himachal at her farmhouse, she mentioned that the kids live in a joint-family kind of setup.

However, the couple hasn't completely shifted base to Himachal Pradesh. Well, presently, they had brought the girls down to Mumbai due to the heavy snowfall in the actress' hometown.

