Rubina Dilaik's mother reveals she hid her pregnancy for seven months; explains why

Rubina Dilaik started off her new YouTube show Kisine Bataya Nahi to spread awareness regarding pregnancy. The actor recently delivered twin baby girls and kept the news under wraps until a month. Recently, she announced the arrival of two daughters Jeeva and Edhaa into her life.

As Dilaik was in her third trimester, she started a new show on her YouTube channel and announced conceiving twins. She also interviewed many prominent celebrities who recently embraced motherhood. In the recent video, Dilaik had a special guest on the show. She interviewed her mother Shakuntala Dilaik who spoke at length about the difficulties in pregnancy during her time.

Shakuntala Dilaik reveals not informing her family about her pregnancy

The Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress' mother revealed that many years ago when Rubina was born, there was very little awareness about pregnancy. She spoke about the lack of emotional as well as medical support given to the pregnant ladies. She stated that in those times, pregnancy was considered very common and no special care or privileges were given to the expecting women.

She revealed that she felt a sense of shame in telling her in-laws about the pregnancy and felt awkward about it and thus she hid the news from them. During her seventh month of pregnancy, she had pain in her legs. After avoiding it for days, her mother-in-law took her to a local medical expert (Daai) who informed them about the pregnancy.

Have a look at the promo of Rubina Dilaik's interview below

Shakuntala Dilaik on cooking food while going through labor pain

In the interview, Rubina Dilaik's mother revealed that throughout her pregnancy she walked six to seven kilometers on an inclined road to work. She used to help in farming which included sowing and digging among other things, which was physically taxing but they were conditioned in a way that they had to go through it and stay mum.

She revealed that she worked until the last day of her delivery. She said, "We were staying in another house, but when my mother-in-law found out that the delivery time was near, she asked me to accompany her to the ancestral house as she wanted the first baby to be born in that house."

She added, "We walked half an hour to reach the other house and I went into the kitchen to cook. I was rolling chapatis when the labor pain started. I used to go into a nearby room when the pain would start, as I didn't want anybody else in the house to know about my pain, and after that, I would return to the kitchen to continue cooking."

Shakuntala Dilaik on being told that she's carrying a deformed baby

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant's mother revealed that she would carry 15 kg of cow dung on her back. And the time when she was supposed to deliver, she got hurt lifting the weight which resulted in the baby's position changing. When she was delivering Rubina, her mother-in-law saw her hips first and told her that the baby was deformed. However, her mother insisted on having a normal delivery and taking care of the baby later.

Shakuntala Dilaik also revealed that she cut the umbilical cord of all the three babies that she delivered.

Rubina Dilaik's mother expresses pride in her daughter

To sign off, Rubina's mother expressed that she is proud that her daughter is trying to spread awareness about pregnancy through her show. She blessed her for the same.

