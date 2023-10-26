Rubina Dilaik’s Punjabi film Chal Bhajj Chaliye gets release date; Actress shares poster

Rubina Dilaik is all set to make her debut in the Punjabi film industry opposite singer and actor Inder Chahal. They will be seen in the movie Chal Bhajj Chaliye. While fans are aware that the actors have wrapped up shooting for the film, it has now got a release date. Rubina shared the news on social media.

Rubina Dilaik's Punjabi film gets a release date

Today, mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik uploaded a post sharing the poster of the film and the release date. The movie, Chal Bhajj Chaliye will release on December 15 this year. The family entertainer is directed by Sunil Thakur and Nasir Zaman.

Check out Rubina Dilaik's post here:

Rubina Dilaik uploaded the poster with the caption, "Get ready for the ultimate family showdown! Join @inderchahalofficial @ali.shaaaa_ in a laugh riot as two families battle it out in the most hilarious way possible. Mark your calendars for December 15th, 2023, because that's when the comedy extravaganza begins!"

Inder Chahal and Rajiv Adatia react to Rubina Dilaik's post

Actor Inder Chahal who will be seen in the movie alongside Rubina Dilaik dropped a red heart and fir emoji in the comment section. Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia also dropped a few clap emojis.

Fans also expressed their excitement and dropped comments showing their support for the actress. One user wrote, "Wohooo, Rubii can't wait for your film." Another commented, "Super excited for your Punjabi movie debut." One fan also wrote, "Congratulations Ruby can't wait to see you in Panjabi Avtar as PRABH."

Check out some of the comments here:

Earlier, the actress shared that she always wanted to do a Punjabi film. In an interview, she said, “Himachal and Punjab are sister states so we always had Punjabi influence on our homes. I have always celebrated my culture wholeheartedly, it is my roots which are the strong foundation that has made me who I am today so I feel really proud hailing from Himachal Pradesh.”

On the personal front, Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla are expecting their first child.

