Rubina Dilaik's reaction on Sriti Jha's 'gusse vala' post is HILARIOUS; check out

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is a fun person when it comes to real life and we have the proof. Not only does she have fun with her co-stars on screen but also on social media. The actress, who was recently seen on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, made a comment on her friend and actor Sriti Jha’s post which is hilarious. Sriti Jha’s post

On Friday, Sriti took to her Instagram handle to share a picture where the actress can be seen posing in a glamorous outfit. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the expression on her face. As soon as she shared the picture, Sriti’s fans were quick to react to it.

Rubina Dilaik’s comment But a little later, we can see Rubina’s hilarious reaction to her Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 co-star’s post. Her comment read as, “Itne gusse mein kyun ho behan?”. As we saw their bond on-screen, it looks like these actresses share a great bond off-screen as well.

Currently, Rubina is enjoying her stay-cation at her maternal home with hubby, Abhinav Shukla. The actress is keeping her fans updated with the mesmerising views from her mountain home. Earlier, there were rumours of her pregnancy as the former was spotted at a maternity clinic along with her husband. However, she was quick to clear the air as she took to Twitter to share her reaction on the same. Her tweet read as: “Misconception about the conception… @ashukla09, next time we will have to check the building ( if it has any clinics) before agreeing to go even for a work meeting.” Here's the tweet

About Rubina’s work On the professional front, Rubina was recently seen as a contestant on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Prior to that, the actress also took part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Along with this, she also appeared in some music albums.

ALSO READ: Rubina Dilaik shows how her Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 costume was created in a throwback video; WATCH