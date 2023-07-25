Rubina Dilaik's video fuels pregnancy rumors; Actress responds with a cryptic post

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most successful personalities in the entertainment and showbiz world. The actress often grabs headlines for her sartorial picks or her mushy posts and glimpses of outings with her husband, Abhinav Shukla. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant has been part of several TV shows over the years. Recently, her social media post grabbed the attention of netizens and they started speculating about Rubina's pregnancy.

Why netizens think Rubina Dilaik is pregnant?

Three days ago, Rubina posted a video where the actress is seen wearing a flowing blue slip dress, and with transition, she is seen in a flowy multicolored maxi dress. The video uploaded with the caption, 'Learning to embrace it' shows Rubina posing in the maxi dress. The video has garnered attention not just for her beauty, but netizens believe they could spot a bump. They bombarded the comment section with comments such as, "Are you pregnant?" "Little Appu or Rubi coming soon?" Hubby Abhinav Shukla also dropped a heart-in-eyes emoji comment on the thread.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

Rubina Dilaik's cryptic post

Just a day after posting the video, Rubina posted a photo inside a flight where she is seen with her hair open, and wearing a hoodie. The photo shows how she loves sporting comfortable styles while traveling. Uploading the photo, she wrote in the caption, "Post na karo toh sawaal, karo toh bawaal." It seems she took a dig at her followers for speculating about her pregnancy. Some wrote in the comment section, "Kuch bhi post karo, but regular post karo please." Others wrote that she should not pay heed to the comments.

This is the post that Rubina Dilaik shared:

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav have been married for five years. Earlier, she stated in an interview that they have no plans to start a family soon due to their hectic work schedules.

