Rubina Dilaik's yummy pregnancy cravings: Get sneak peek into her favorite treats

Actress Rubina Dilaik is experiencing the joyous journey of motherhood for the first time, marking a delightful phase in her life. Speculations about her pregnancy had swirled for months, with fans scrutinizing photos and videos for hints of a baby bump. Nevertheless, Rubina and Abhinav Shukla had consistently quashed these rumors, leaving the public in suspense. The long-awaited confirmation finally arrived on September 16 when they officially announced their pregnancy on social media. Recently, Dilaik delightedly shared her pregnancy food choices, offering a glimpse into her enjoyable pregnancy experience.

Rubina Dilaik's yummy pregnancy cravings

Embracing the most cherished phase of her life, Rubina Dilaik continues to keep her online fans engaged and informed about her pregnancy journey. She offers glimpses into her fashion choices and shares heartfelt notes, ensuring her followers are part of this joyous experience. In her recent Instagram story, the actress surprised everyone by revealing her delectable pregnancy craving, which you won’t believe what it is. Rubina shared a picture of a typical yet yummy Indian breakfast "Chilla.” The crispy chilla adorned with coconut and tomato chutney, along with curd, looked absolutely mouthwatering. Rubina affectionately captioned the picture, calling it "The Indian super Breakfast."

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik's post here!

Rubina Dilaik’s pregnancy announcement

On September 16, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla took to social media to share their joyous news of impending parenthood for the first time. In a series of photos, the actress and her husband were captured posing on a cruise, radiating happiness. Accompanying the images was a heartfelt caption where Rubina expressed their shared commitment to exploring the world together, from their dating days to marriage, and now, as a family. She wrote, "We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do. AS A FAMILY. welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!"

Rubina Dilaik on the work front

Rubina Dilaik rose to fame with her role as Radhika Shastri in the highly praised show, Chotti Bahu. This marked the beginning of her journey to stardom, and she went on to achieve further success in the television industry. Her notable roles included appearances in hit shows such as Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

In addition to her acting career, Rubina ventured into the realm of reality television by participating in the 14th season of the popular show, Bigg Boss, which is hosted by Salman Khan. Her stint on the show was a major turning point as she emerged as the winner, clinching the coveted trophy and winning the hearts of audiences with her remarkable journey on the reality series.

