'RUHAAN' Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar reveal their son's face: 'Duaaon me shaamil rakhiyega'

Versatile actor Shoaib Ibrahim is popularly known for his roles in Sasural Simar Ka and Ajooni. The actor married television star Dipika Kakar in 2018. The couple was recently blessed with a baby boy. The actor usually posts vlogs on his YouTube channel about his life and family and his upcoming projects. The actor garnered recent attention due to his health issues, enduring severe back pain that confined him to bed for four days. Today, the couple offered an adorable glimpse of their firstborn 'Ruhaan' on their social media.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim reveal their son's face

The Sasural Simar Ka couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim revealed their son Ruhaan's face on their Instagram handle.

Take a look at the post and the adorable munchkin!

They captioned it, "Introducing our “RUHAAN” to you all...Duaaon me shaamil rakhiyega..."(Remember us in your blessings). Ever since the actress became a mother, fans asked the couple to reveal their son's face and they too promised to show the fans when the time was right. Many fans and television celebs commented on their post. Avantika Gor, Vinay Jain, Shireen Mirza, Bharti Singh, and many others blessed the kid and the family.

A fan wrote, "Lots of love & blessings to cute Ruhaan." Another fan wrote, "Mashallah..dipi pay hai poora ka poora mashallah..thori si jhalak buwa pay hai.(looks exactly like her mother Dipika and also like his aunt)" A fan commented, "Mashallah he is so cute...allah bless him...mom+dad= ruhan...mashallah." Another fan commented, "Our precious little angel."

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar on the work front

The actor recently appeared in the music video Pyar Eda Da alongside Rashmi Desai. Fans have been loving his music video and loved the chemistry between the two. Shoaib was last seen in Ajooni. Dipika Kakar was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

