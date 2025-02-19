Ruhi Chaturvedi and Shivendraa Om Saainiyol ANNOUNCE their daughter's name and it has a connection to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh; find out

Ruhi Chaturvedi and Shivendraa Om Saainiyol are the newest parents in the telly world. The couple who have recently welcomed their first daughter, have been on cloud nine since then. Now, Ruhi and Shivendraa have finally decided the name of their baby girl and have announced it on social media. The name of their baby girl will remind you of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's daughter.

Taking to their social media handle, Ruhi Chaturvedi and Shivendraa Om Saainiyol revealed the name of their baby girl. The couple shared a beautiful picture on Instagram where they are seen holding fingers of their munchkin's hand. Sharing this post, Ruhi and Shivendraa wrote, "Dua Ruhee Sainiyol. It's hard to believe our family is complete!" The duo named their daughter Dua (which means blessing). The celeb couple also added Ruhee's name as the second name to their child's name.

Take a look at Ruhi Chaturvedi and Shivendraa Om Saainiyol's post here-

After this post was shared, Vinny Arora Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, Jaswir Kaur and many others showered love on the family. Apart from celebrities, fans also showed their love for them in the comment section of this post.

Speaking about their personal life, Ruhi Chaturvedi and Shivendraa Om Saainiyol got married on December 2, 2019. It was in November 2024 when the duo announced the pregnancy on social media and interestingly it was Shivendraa's birthday that day. After the announcement, Ruhi shared numerous posts sharing a glimpse of her pregnancy journey. It was January 9, 2025, when the couple welcomed their daughter. They announced this news on January 11, 2025.

Workwise, Ruhi has been a part of a few shows. However, she became a household name after her stint in Kundali Bhagya. The actress also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. Meanwhile, Shivendraa also worked alongside Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in Choti Sarrdaarni.