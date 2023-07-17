Ruhi Chaturvedi to Erika Packard: Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants who were the first ones to be eliminated

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular reality shows. Popular celebrities participate in the showcase of their daredevilry. They go on to perform stunts and tackle their worst phobias through elements that could be based on height, fire, water, speed, wild animals, creepy crawlies, and electric shock. The show has been entertaining audiences for years with its adventurous stunts and fabulous performances by celebrity contestants. The show allows the audience to see their beloved celebrities in their most vulnerable state. There are contestants who shine on the show and manage to persist till the end giving a tough fight and then there are contestants who are eliminated.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 premiered last weekend and is already trending owing to the inclusion of new adventurous stunts. While Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, and Arijit Taneja were immune from stunts in the first week, Ruhi Chaturvedi became the first contestant to be eliminated after losing to Anjum Fakih in the elimination stunt.

Contestants who were evicted first in the past seasons :

Tapur Chatterjee ( Season 1)

Sushma Reddy ( Season 2)

Kunal Khemmu ( Season 3)

Sambhavana Seth ( Season 4)

Pooja Gor ( Season 5)

Harshad Arora ( Season 6)

Himanshoo A Malhotra ( Season 7)

Shibani Dandekar ( Season 8 )

Avika Gor ( Season 9)

Rani Chatterjee ( Season 10)

Sourab Raj Jain ( Season 11)

Ericka Packard ( Season 12)

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 premiered on 15 July. The season has promised to be more dangerous and adventurous than the previous seasons with the title ' Har level, Darr Next Level'. For the first time in the history of Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants will be staying in the wild forests than a lavish hotel. The show airs on weekends at 9 pm on Colors TV.

