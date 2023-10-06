Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Aishwarya Sharma recreates Bigg Boss 5's infamous fight by Pooja Mishra

Aishwarya Sharma has made quite a decent name for herself. Apart from being a phenomenal actress, she has also attracted viewers with his real-life personality. She has done popular reality shows like Smart Jodi and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Rumor mills have it that the talented actress will be a part of the upcoming season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. Amidst the rumors, Aishwarya shared an interesting reel on her Instagram account which has got the fans and friends talking.

Aishwarya Sharma recreates an iconic Bigg Boss fight

Aishwarya Sharma has put up a long impending reel recreating a fight from Bigg Boss 5. The fight was between Pooja Mishra and Shonali Nagrani. Aishwarya recreated the fight and played both Pooja and Shonali in the video and carefully distinguished both looks. She captioned the video as, "So wanted to do this for a long time... Finally Kar diya". Fans and friends are loving the reel. Well, looks like the actress is all set to be a part of Bigg Boss 17.

Take a look at Aishwarya Sharma's reel

Aishwarya Sharma's journey in the industry

Aishwarya Sharma starred in a few projects like Tenali Rama and Madhuri Talkies, however, she rose to fame with her stint in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Her performance was appreciated but she also received a lot of flak for portraying the negative character in the show. She participated in Smart Jodi with her husband Neil Bhatt. Post her character's track-end from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, she bagged Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and became one of the most talked about contestants of the season. She was also the first finalist of the show and received a lot of appreciation for her journey in the show. Amidst Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, she was offered Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss 17 theme

Bigg Boss 17 is set to have quite a unique theme this year. Reports have it that the show will revolve around Couples versus Singles. Couples might get luxuries while singles will have to struggle even for basic necessities. The show is said to be a culmination of Dil, Dimag, and Dum. The show, this year may have different rules for different contestants. Bigg Boss might take sides and even favor a few contestants.

