Rumored boyfriend Kushal Tandon shares Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka fame Shivangi Joshi's goofy video; fans rejoice

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi, who worked as onscreen sweethearts in the Sony TV show Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka, are rumored to be dating. While the duo has been declining speculation about the relationship, their social media presence has a different story to tell. Recently, their pictures from a boxing match in Thailand went viral, and the duo seemed too much in love.

Well, it looks like the duo is enjoying playing hide-and-seek with their fans as far as their relationship status is concerned. Now, Kushal took to social media and shared a goofy video of rumored girlfriend Shivangi, in which she can be seen being her cute and goofy self.

Kushal Tandon records Shivangi Joshi's cute giggles

While both Kushal and Shivangi are trying to keep their personal lives away from public scrutiny, Tandon mellowed down and shared a cute video of Shivangi Joshi being her goofy self. As Joshi giggled throughout the video, rumored boyfriend Kushal made sure to record the fun memory and not lose sight of his happy partner. He posted the video tagging Shivangi and also added a red-heart emoji, which screamed of their apparent love.

Take a look at the video shared by Kushal Tandon here:

Fans react to Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi video

As Kushal shared the video of Shivangi, their fans rejoiced to see the duo enjoying fun times together. They took to Twitter (now X) and expressed their joys. Take a look at a few tweets by fans below:

Advertisement

More about Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi met on the sets of Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka wherein they played onscreen love interests Reyansh and Aradhana, respectively. While their on-screen chemistry was quite appreciated, they were known as professional co-stars. Buzz is that their love affair only began during the last few months of their show's shoot.

There were reports about the couple getting engaged soon; however, both Kushal and Shivangi rubbished the rumors.

ALSO READ: Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's photos from their trip LEAKED amidst engagement rumors- WATCH