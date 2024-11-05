'Rupali Ganguly abused me, stole my mother's jewelry and has horrible values': Anupamaa actor's stepdaughter Esha Verma SLAMS her and Ashwin Verma

Rupali Ganguly has found herself embroiled in a controversy after a note went viral on social media, which appeared to be her stepdaughter Esha Verma's old post. The latter made serious and shocking allegations against the Anupamaa fame and alleged that Rupali fed her father, Ashwin K Verma, strange medications. While Ashwin issued a clarification on the same, the actor has yet to comment. Meanwhile, Esha Verma shared her side of the story.

Esha Verma accuses Rupali Ganguly of abusing her and her mother

Talking to Free Press Journal about the Anupamaa star, Esha revealed a shocking fact, saying Rupali and Ashwin's affair started when she was only 2 years old. Ashwin Verma's daughter shared that her parents married in 1997, and the marriage lasted till 2008.

Discussing the Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai actor's personality, Esha Verma remarked that Ganguly's image in real life contradicts the values she promotes. Calling it her father's fault, she added, "She has very horrible values and I can’t even speak on it. It’s so terrible; it’s so dark. As a man, you have destroyed your own family; I totally agree." She questioned the actor's intentions, asking why someone would get involved with a man who is married and has two children.

Taking the conversation ahead, Esha elaborated to the publication about her experiences with Rupali Ganguly during her visits to Ashwin Verma in New Jersey. Esha revealed that whenever she came to visit, Ganguly would often stay in her parents' bedroom.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Esha made serious allegations against the former Bigg Boss 1 contestant, claiming that Ganguly had stolen her mother's jewelry and abused her and her mother. According to Esha's statements, Ganguly would threaten Esha, saying that she wasn't her father's daughter.

Esha Verma slams Ashwin Verma and Rupali Ganguly

The 26-year-old claimed that her father left when she was 13 years old, and she tried to speak about the entire matter on social media. However, due to the lack of technological advancements, her post did not grab much attention. Claiming that her father, Ashwin, would consistently urge her to take the post down, Esha said, "They are just trying to save their reputation."

Speaking at length about the trolling she is facing by Rupali Ganguly's fans, Esha explained that the actor's hardcore admirers have been bashing her, saying that she is satisfying their appetite for attention and fame. Emphasizing how she has nothing to gain from the controversy, Esha remarked that she would only lose her father completely.

Advertisement

Although Ashwin K Verma calls her on special occasions, such an equation will also be gone. Rupali's stepdaughter referred to the viral post of hers to be from 4 years ago. "I had forgotten about it. But now I am not going to deny it, because if I did, it would mean that I am lying. And this is what Rupali and my father want," told Esha to Free Press.

Esha Verma on her father Ashwin Verma's clarification

In the same conversation, Esha shared that Ashwin's reaction to the viral post hurt her but she's been used to such instances. He has neither been there to guide or support her nor been part of her life's important events, as per Esha. She stated, "It is so heartbreaking because I even asked him, ‘I am your blood, your offspring, and you will not support me, but you will support her’?”

Discussing the photo she posted with Rupali-Ashwin and the actor taking her to the studios, Esha called it the bare minimum and explained that she shared the photo because her father has never posted a single picture of her on his page.

Advertisement

Esha Verma said that her mother had to pick up multiple jobs and shared, "We lost our house; we lost so much. And the fact that Rupali has got everything changed the will and the fact that she has gotten her own apartment in Mumbai and she is living a luxurious life, that’s not fair."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Anupamaa big leap: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna to continue show after majority of cast members exit?