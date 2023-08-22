Rupali Ganguly and Pranali Rathod dance to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s What Jhumka; WATCH

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry who enjoys an immense fan following. The actress created waves with her role in the popular TV serial Anupamaa. Viewers of every age are fans of the actress. Now, she has given her fans another reason to love her as she hopped on to the trend of dancing to What Jhumka from Karan Johar’s recent directorial. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai’s Pranali Rathod also matched steps with her.

Watch Rupali Ganguly and Pranali Rathod dance on What Jhumka

Today, Rupali Ganguly took to social media to upload a video where she is seen dancing to the hit track of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, What Jhumka. The song is a huge hit and netizens went crazy to match steps to the song. They shared viral reels on Instagram dancing to this. Uploading the video, Rupali Ganguly wrote, "With my cutie Pranupie. Trend shayad khatam ho raha hai, par yeh dosti ki toh shuruwat hai… PS. There were no rehearsals, no retakes, yeh bas one and only take tha, joh main daal rahi hu...We got this chance of doing this during the shoot of #BaateinKuchAnkaheeSi !!"

Watch the video here:

The Anupamaa actress wrote in the caption that she and Pranali got the chance to shoot this video during the shooting of the new serial Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. Also, the actresses nailed the steps in one take and without any rehearsal. They shot a promotional video for the latest TV serial. Pranali shared their reel on her social media story with the caption, "Rani's."

Reaction of netizens

Reacting to the video, Pranali commented, "sooo cuteeee merii anuu." Fans of the actresses and netizens also commented how special this reel is. One wrote, "Finally Itv ke sabse pyaare leading ladies in one reel." Another user commented, "And the two leading ladies of star plus and DKP is finally in a reel together yipee thanku so much Rups for this you are absolute the bestest!" Others also couldn't help but compliment how pretty the two actresses looked in the video donning all-ethnic outfits.

